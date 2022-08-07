Flavia Laos She went through a bad time after learning that her ex-boyfriend Patricio Parodi started a relationship, shortly after ending, with whom she considered her friend, Luciana Fuster. While this was happening, Austin Palao was single and was not linked to any woman in the show. But earlier this year, the two got to know each other better and decided to give themselves a new chance at love.

Now, the actress and the model are pure fire in the social networks. The young people went on a trip to Indonesia and during the night of August 3, he proposed to her that she be her official crush.

Flavia Laos and Austin Palao. Patricio Parodi and Luciana Fuster. Photo: Instagram.

How did the flirtations between Flavia Laos and Austin Palao begin?

It all started when Flavia Laos and Austin Palao received the New Year 2022 together. It was the first time that the influencers were seen so affectionate. Rumors of a romance increased in February of that same year, because the actress of “Princesses” acknowledged that she had ‘clicked’ with him. ex reality boy.

Later, she met Austin’s family, they traveled to different places, recorded romantic videos for the networks, posed on the cover of a well-known magazine and even launched a song called “Be with you”. However, neither of them wanted to say that they were already a couple.

What were the motives of Flavia Laos and Austin Palao?

The reviews of netizens and television figures they did not wait. Many accused them of seeking marketing at the expense of their romance, which is why they did not make it official. Others assured that they would never admit that they already had more than a friendship.

In an interview for a YouTube channel, Austin Palao revealed his reasons for not taking that next step. The truth is that he hardly felt an illusion.

“I think that the word in love has a lot of weight , let’s say we are in a stage of illusion which is what triggers the start. We are getting to know each other in a different way, everything starts with something friendly and in the course of it we see what will happen, “he said.

For her part, the actress of “Come dance, quinceañera” She clarified that they were not treated as a couple, because for her it was important that there be an official date.

“We are dating, formally, he has not asked me to be. I do care that there is a date. I don’t like to put pressure on it or anything, but everything will flow as it has to flow,” he said.

How did Austin Palao ask Flavia Laos to be his girlfriend?