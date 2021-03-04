After surprising her followers by appearing in the new Daddy Yankee video clip, Flavia Laos spoke about her call and experience in this audiovisual project.

In conversations with a local medium, the model gave details of how she could be part of the video for “Problema”, by the urban singer. As he told, It was through a friend that she was able to join the cast of dancers.

“I came to the production through a friend I met in Miami, Georgina Mazzeo, who had been in the Ozuna and Daddy Yankee video before. They asked him if he knew someone beautiful and at the touch my contact passed to them ”, said the former member of This is war.

“And I am happy for the opportunity. I didn’t have to pass casting, they approved my participation just by looking at the photos I sent and the photos from my Instagram ”, added Flavia Laos.

Likewise, he revealed the strict security measures that were in the recordings to prevent information from being leaked.

“During the recordings, you couldn’t take a cell phone or take photos. In fact, they make you sign an exclusivity contract in which you agree not to talk about what is happening. Daddy Yankee was recording in front of me, very close to me, but I couldn’t talk to him, because each one was doomed one hundred percent to his own ”, commented the couple of Patricio Parodi.

Finally, she said she was satisfied with the result. “I was satisfied with the result and I think they were also satisfied with my work, because Marlon, who is the music producer, told me that he was happy with my participation and that he is considering me for other projects,” he told El Comercio.

Flavia Laos, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.