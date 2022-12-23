After the premiere of the fourth season of “Too hot to handle”, Flavia Laos He is living a great professional moment. Due to the series, the influencer uploads several videos in which she speaks in English. This has not been to the liking of a part of her followers. One of them asked him: “Why do you speak English if most of the people who follow you are from Peru?” The actress issued a very forceful response.

“Okay, mana, let me explain. I have recorded a series that is worldwide. They see it in Latin America, Europe, everywhere. There are many questions that they ask me in English. There is a new audience that I have in English, and I am going to show my statistics, ”she explained. “They don’t know how many people from the United States and the United Kingdom are following me, so for that reason I speak English and Spanish, and that’s how it will be from now on,” she added.