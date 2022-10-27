The organization of the awards People Choice Awards 2022 is nominating several international entertainment figures in each category. so announced Flavia Laoswho was excited to top the list to win the Latin influencer of the year award.

Over time, Flavia Laos has become one of the most symbolic figures of Peru in social networks due to her constant participation with recognized brands and her presence in international events.

What did Flavia Laos say about the award ceremony?

This Wednesday, October 26, the actress used her social networks to make this important news known to her Instagram followers. Flavia Laos was obviously happy and moved by this great achievement in her artistic career.

“They have to listen to what is happening. I can’t even believe it. OMG. I can’t believe this is a reality. I have been nominated for the People Choice Awards as Latin influencer of the year, ”she said at the beginning of her story.

“This is a dream. I remember, when I was little, and I saw these awards for Entertainment on television and now it is a reality. I am the first Peruvian nominee,” she continued.

“The day they called me, luckily I was sitting down because I almost fainted, really. It was news that I never thought I would receive in my life and I am very excited to share it with you, ”she indicated.

How to vote for Flavia Laos at the People Choice awards 2022?

Likewise, the singer explained, step by step, how her fans can vote for her through the event’s website: “Guys, this is the way to vote for me. It is a vote by mail. We go and they have to slide the votes until number 25″. Finally, the young woman attached the link to the People Choice Awards.

Select the image of Flavia Laos

Slide to number 25

Click on vote

Sign in with your email.

