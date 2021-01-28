Flavia Fernanda She is one of thousands of young people who want to exploit their artistic talent and enter the difficult Peruvian music industry. She has already released two albums, which can be found on different platforms like Spotify, and has participated in different festivals and presentations.

However, the road is not easy; even for a singer who has known how to step on big television stages like The voice Kids, place where he began his career and where he discovered his vocation.

The Republic He spoke with this fledgling music talent, who commented on his musical influences, future projects, and the challenges he’s had to overcome over the years to emerge as a performer.

Flavia Fernanda

Beginnings in La voz kids

Flavia Fernanda began to show signs of her talent at an early age. As she herself comments, at the age of 9 she was given her first guitar and she learned to play it in a self-taught way.

Flavia Fernanda

Then she auditioned, at the impulse of her grandmother, to the well-known Latina game show when she was only 12 years old. Thanks to his talent and ease of interpretation, he managed to convince the jurors and stay in the competition. Although he did not win the La voz kids trophy, this experience taught him valuable lessons.

“That helped me a lot to learn to get on stage and that was what marked me the most. I learned not to feel so nervous and over time I felt at home on stage. The coach they were too good and taught me a lot of things. It was an incredible experience. Meeting people who dream the same is very inspiring, ”he said.

Flavia Fernanda

Original musical proposal aimed at young people

The 19-year-old singer, unlike other artists, is not afraid to show originality in her musical style or in the lyrics of her songs. Despite her young age, she assures that she is the one who writes the lyrics for many of her songs and is inspired by her own experiences, with which many people her age can identify.

“I’m putting out music that talks about many young people and about me. I want to feel more connection with the public, not only with other people’s songs, but with original and own themes. I would like to share my feelings and emotions with people, so that they can feel reflected, “he said.

His musical proposal is inspired by important female figures worldwide, such as Shakira, Alicia Keys, and even Pink; so it is difficult for him to define his style in a single genre.

The challenges of a female artist in the industry

Flavia Fernanda He is clear that the path of a singer is more than difficult, especially in Peru. However, she does not let those challenges influence her dream of becoming a famous pop representative.

He considers that one of the main challenges he has had to overcome is learning to contrast the professionalism and the vicissitudes of a person his age.

“My father is my manager, so it is very difficult to separate the relationship between father and daughter and the work tasks. To that I have had to adapt, to have a serious and at the same time family relationship, “he said.

He also knows that pop and rock are not the most commercial genres, but he remains faithful to the idea of ​​transmitting their essence through music and explained that he wants to direct his talent to international markets.

“Now we have the idea of ​​pointing outwards, where all kinds of music are appreciated. I feel that here it is more and more complicated, but I would love for people to start listening to more genres, that they know that in Peru there is talent and variety ”.

Flavia Fernanda

On criticism and being an artist during the pandemic

The promising singer affirms that she is not afraid of negative comments, an aspect that often accompanies singers throughout their careers. “I am not afraid of what they will say, more is the fear of myself, of what I could or could not achieve. I see how people support me and are always telling me that they like my music, I love that. Yes I have received one or another negative criticism, but it does not affect me because there are going to be many people who do not like it ”.

He also opined on the current coronavirus pandemic and how it has mainly affected the music industry.

“I’m not doing live performances, just virtual. I can say that I am doing well despite the circumstance because I can work on music. But it saddens me, because a very nice rhythm of playing live had already started and that connection, the applause from the audience, motivates you to keep doing the presentation. During the pandemic I have learned to imagine that applause, the warmth of the people. That aspect shocked me, ”he added.

New projects and Genesis, his latest EP

Flavia Fernanda recently released her second EP titled Génesis. In this record material he reflected his feelings and was inspired by his beginnings in music, his first compositions.

She said that for her this project is like the beginning of a dream. Genesis contains songs of the genre pop, rock and ballads. “In retrospect it reflects my beginnings, my essence. This EP talks a lot about me, about love and lack of love; It represents me a lot ”.

“Memories”, one of the songs in this production, was named as the best indie pop song of 2020 by a page specialized in music. The interpreter confessed that she did not expect to obtain this recognition.

“I was surprised. I never expect anything, I know that everything comes alone and in due time; so it was very exciting. I shared it with the band and my work team, we were all excited because each one put their work there. It was a very nice achievement ”.

Singers, latest news:

