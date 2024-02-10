Flavia Borzone, Elettra Lamborghini and the controversy over the DNA test

Flavia Borzone, 36 years old, is the daughter of Rosalba Colosimo. The Naples court in first instance denied the paternity of Amedeo Borzone, the mother's ex-husband. Flavia Borzone, supported by her mother, says that her real father is the entrepreneur Tonino Lamborghini who sued both for defamation. The lawyers of the two women have made it known that they are in possession of a DNA testing which would demonstrate that Flavia and Elettra Lamborghini, Tonino's daughter, are sisters.

A story told today by Corriere della Sera, who tells how in the hearing on January 29th at the trial for aggravated defamation promoted by Tonino Lamborghini, Flavia Borzone's defense claimed to already have a DNA test that would prove her thesis. “Already in 2019 Lamborghini had presented two complaints for defamation against mother and daughter. The civil judge agreed with him at first instance, condemning the women to compensate him with 60 thousand euros. The criminal trial is instead the one underway in Bologna, that of straw and the test that the lawyers of the two women promise to present in the next hearing”.

To the DNA test”Tonino Lamborghini is decidedly opposed as «based on a sample subtly stolen from my legitimate daughter» and «executed illicitly»”, writes the Corriere della Sera. “Even if he recognizes that with «Mrs. Colosimo», Flavia's mother, he had a «brief and occasional relationship” and that then “our lives continued on separate tracks for almost 30 years without any contact”.” The lawyers of the two women reply that everything was done in a regular manner.