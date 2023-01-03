Former Minister of the Secretary of the Government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Flavia Arruda (without party), announced this Monday (2.jan.2023) his disaffiliation from the Liberal Party.

“I resign today from the Liberal Party with certainty, tranquility and a feeling of accomplishment in my mandate, in the ministry and in the regional presidency. I deliver a party with the largest bench in the DF, strong and motivated leaders “said in an official note.

Arruda stated in the text that the decision came “considering the facts of the last elections”. In 2022, the federal deputy was a candidate for the Senate for the Federal District, but was not elected. Damares Alves (Republicans) was elected to represent the DF in the Upper House of the Senate, with 44.98% of the votes.

Still in the communiqué of her departure from the party, Flávia Arruda mentioned her “democratic ideals” and the positioning of the opposition to the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).