America, we're coming back

The recent arrival in MotoGP of American Trackhouse teamwhich will be Aprilia's new 'customer' team from 2024, demonstrates a clear desire on the part of Dorna: that of expandexactly as Formula 1 did under the pressure of Liberty Media, towards the United States. A desire that the MotoGP shares with the other main two-wheel category: Superbike.

The problem, however, is represented by the few tracks suitable for staging this return: Nostalgics dream of seeing the centaurs race again at Laguna Seca, but at the moment the chances of a return to California are slim. However, the solution to these problems could come in the next few years from the state of Tennessee, where a new facility is being builtcreated by architect Hermann Tilke, which could be very successful: the Flatrock Motorsports Park.

Ideal for two wheels

The route will consist of a 5.631 km “Club Circuit” reserved for private individuals and a 'variant' of 4.296 km which will instead be approved for FIM competitions. So, potentially, it will be usable for both MotoGP and WSBK. The FIA ​​should give it the Grade 2 standard, which would make it suitable for all automotive categories except Formula 1.

The official opening is scheduled for 2024 and the arena will also include a third track, more than 9 km long, with a 30 degree banked curve and 34 curves. Has American motorsport, at least as far as two wheels are concerned, finally found its new home?