Authorities have unofficially identified the man executed during the early hours of the morning, aboard a gray Nissan Versa vehicle, in the Cerradas de Santa Isabel neighborhood.

The identity was not revealed, but agents of the Investigative Police belonging to the Crimes against Life Unit of the FGE, established that it was a digital platform driver, who was heading to his home, which was close to where he was murdered.

The man, who was about 40 years old, received three shots, the investigating officer reported.

Agents from the Crimes Against Life Unit are seeking to obtain videos from two video surveillance cameras installed in a house in the area, on Santa Juana Street, to see if they can obtain images of those responsible for the murder.