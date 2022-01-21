Could drill a tire and in his case repair it is a latent temptation, kept alive by the inexpensive alternative of replacing it. Incidentally, tires should be changed at least in pairs. When a tire is punctured, the risk of having to replace not one but two tires pays off the most tempting tire repair option and the first hypothesis to be usually followed.

But repair the tire it’s not that trivial as it seems, indeed it is one complex and well-regulated practice. The advice we would like to give you, before proceeding with any type of repair, is to contact one specialist. Only this will be able to assess the type of damage and, if necessary, will be able to carry out an adequate and safe repair.

Punctured tire, when can a damaged tire be repaired?

When to repair a tire? If the tire repair punctured or damaged is the alternative option to buying a new tire, however, we must deal with the regulations which regulate its practice and establish to what extent it is legally possible to repair it. In many countries it is established, with some read, the number of possible repairs on the tire and the materials approved to carry them out. This is necessary to ensure safety for all users who travel on the roads.

Rubber punctured by a screw in the street, when can it be repaired?

In general, one repair is possible if the puncture falls in the tread area (the sculpted part of the tire in contact with the road) and the dimensions are less than 6 mm. More precisely, the repair guidelines of the tire state that it cannot be repaired if:

The tread depth is less than the legal limit of 1.6 mm (Link to the tire maintenance article).

The tire is excessively worn (aging, smooth tread) or cracked.

The perforation does not fall within the central three quarters of the tread. In fact, a damage on the shoulder or near the heel cannot be repaired, because these areas are subject to strong stresses. The shoulder takes on a large part of the forces that act in the interactions between the road and the vehicle (flexion, weight support) and therefore the repairs would not be able to hold.

The dimensions of the damage, seen in plan, are greater than 6 mm.

If there is exposure of metal cords or fabric and therefore if the integrity of the tire is not guaranteed.

If, following a journey with a flat tire, the structural integrity of the same is compromised due to running flat.

Presence of past repairs, now worn or non-compliant

Flat tire, how to fix a flat tire?

There are several ways to fix a flat tire; Here are some technical solutions to restore a flat tire due to a puncture.

Hot tire repair: it is a type of repair done on the inside of the tire. Once removed from the rim, the tire dealer proceeds by applying a rubber patch (to be vulcanized), from the inside of the tire, on the punctured area. At this point, the patch is vulcanized by means of a special tool equipped with a suitably heated plate, thus becoming an integral part of the tire and welding the perforation.

Repair of a cold tire (from the inside): it is the most common repair. Always after removing the tire from the rim, the edges of the hole are cleaned with a grinder. Putty is applied and finally a mushroom-shaped patch that hermetically closes the hole.

Cold repair from the inside of a perforated tire

Cold repair (from outside): it is the cheapest method and does not require the tire to be removed from the rim. It consists in inserting a rubberized string inside the hole with a dedicated tool. The string will stick to the hole and prevent air from escaping. It is not recommended by specialists because the internal condition of the tire cannot be assessed.

Rubber with a hole in the ground, how to do it? With what to inflate a punctured tire

It can happen though puncture a tire far away from a tire dealer and not to have the spare wheel. If you don’t want to call a wrecker, you can make a makeshift repair to reach the nearest tire center. There are two methods for the do it yourself repair:

The can ‘inflate and repair’: is an easily available can (supermarkets, auto parts, fuel shops, etc.), which contains compressed air and a filler (foam) inside. Once the hole has been identified and the piercing object removed, the nozzle of the can is inserted into the valve and the product is sprayed inside the rubber. Once you have finished the can, if you can, use a compressor to bring it to the right pressure.

Repair kit: the repair kit has essentially the same function as the ‘inflate and repair’ can, except that it consists of a 12V compressor, which can be connected to the car’s cigarette lighter socket, and a foam container. The latter is introduced into the tire by means of the compressor. The advantage lies in the fact that, for each use (hopefully never), a compressor is available which can re-inflate the tire to its working pressure. After use, only the filling foam should be replaced.

The cost of a repair kit selected on Amazon is less than 30 €.

Slime CRK0305-In – Tire Sealant Liquid, For Punctures, Intelligent Repair, Car Tire Emergency Kit, Pump Included, Suitable for Cars, Other Vehicles, Repair Time 15 Min

Let me be clear, these two methods they are not conclusive and after repair it is better go to a tire dealer as soon as possible. Indeed, only the latter is capable of judge whether the tire is repairable or not, as well as being the only one capable of repairing it, guaranteeing its reliability.

👉 Find a tire fitting and repair center from point-s

They might interest you (indeed I recommend them)

👉 Correct tire pressure, how to do it

👉 Consult the Newsauto Technical Guide with advice from specialists

👉 ALL ABOUT TIRES

💥 I notify: to stay updated and receive latest news on your mail subscribe to the automatic Newsauto newsletter HERE.

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM!

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK