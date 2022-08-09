Flat tax, will we be able to save the middle class? Posterity will judge



FLAT TAX: in finance science the flat tax (literally in Italian: flat tax, calculated as a constant percentage) is a tax system, based on a fixed rate, net of any tax deductions or deductions. Source: Flat tax – wikipedia. Generally the idea of ​​the flat tax is to be able to “make everyone pay” taxes with a percentage that we can define as attractive. The proposal and the concept are good, but there is a mah …

IRPEF 2022: the new rates

Income tax brackets 2022

IRPEF rate 2022 up to 15,000 euros 23%

from 15.001 up to 28.000 euro 25%

from 28,000 to 50,000 euros 35%

from 50,000 onwards 43%

Now, let’s talk about taxpayers in Italy. There are about 41,200,000 and knowing that 44.5% of the declarations report an income of less than 15,000 euros, how can a flat tax be applied? If we really want “everyone” to pay taxes then, in my opinion, we need to do some things. For example, the audience of those who declare “little” is large (not to mention that there is a large platoon that declares zero euros), while those who declare incomes exceeding 100,000 euros seem to be only 498,000 people (1.2%). Luxury shops in cities, large and small, generate significant sales, but we bet it’s not the 41.2 million people mentioned above? So what to do? Can the flat tax be used despite these data? I think so if we split it in two, like this: