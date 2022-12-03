Flat tax, all the news contained in the Maneuver Meloni 2022

Help the middle classnot facilitating the “rich” and recognize the sacrifices of those who work: the government Melons insert into the new one Budget Law important news about flat tax. The so-called flat tax, which has always been the workhorse of the Centre-rightand in particular of the League from Matthew Salviniwill undergo changes. From raising the ceiling of revenues and fees within which you can benefit from flat rate scheme until the introduction of incremental flat tax: let’s see specifically what will change.

Flat tax with a flat-rate scheme: what changes

Subscribe to the newsletter

