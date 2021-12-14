Flat steel sales by distributors fell 16.8% in November, compared to the same period last year, to 282.2 thousand tons. Compared to October this year, the drop was 3.8%. According to data from the National Institute of Steel Distributors (Inda), purchases in November this year fell 2.9% compared to November last year, to 283.2 thousand tons. In October, the drop was 1.1%.

In absolute numbers, the November stock increased by 0.1% compared to the previous month, reaching the amount of 827.1 thousand tons against 826.2 thousand. Inventory turnover closed at 2.9 months.

Imports ended the month of November with an increase of 110.6% compared to the previous month, with a total volume of 241.5 thousand tons against 114.7 thousand. Comparing to the same month of the previous year (99.3 thousand tons), imports registered an increase of 143.2%.

For December 2021, the expectation of the associated network is that purchases will have a 15% drop and sales a drop of 18% compared to November.

