SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Flat steel traders in Brazil are seeing the product’s prices in the country up to 20% higher than those practiced abroad, but a situation of uncertainty over exchange and logistical difficulties make importing a risky game, according to a report. this Tuesday by the entity that represents the sector, Inda.

“The hot rolled coil premium today is very high, above 20%. But what matters is playing roulette, an almost stock exchange game,” Inda president Carlos Loureiro told reporters this Tuesday.

According to him, to face the situation, distributors are keeping stocks at levels sufficient to meet only their operations, which is already reflected in the apparent consumption of steel in the country. In the first four months, apparent consumption fell by about 14% over a year earlier, according to data from the Instituto Aço Brasil, which represents steel companies.

In April, sales of flat steel distributors fell 20.9% over March, to 302.7 thousand tons, and retreated 11.8% over the same month of 2021. Purchases fell 27.7% in the monthly comparison and 27 .5% in the annual, to 250.1 thousand tons.

Inda’s projection for May is that purchases will grow 14% compared to April and sales will decline 5%, in order to maintain the sector’s stock level stabilized.

In April, the volume stocked by distributors was 721.8 thousand tons, down 6.8% compared to March.

(By Alberto Alerigi Jr.; edited by André Romani)