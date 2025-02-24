In a passage from the beautiful book ‘Fragments of a loving discourse’, Roland Barthes He suggests that someone would have to write a story of tears. Derrida offered a lucid contribution, from the representation of blindness, in an exhibition that projected in the … Louvre (1990), remembering that Crying prevents seeing what we still wanted to keep in mind. The melancholy ink also allows you to write or, better, to display Almudena Lobera (Madrid, 1984) her extraordinary story of a concern that has enigmatic character.

With his usual sagacity, Lobera He has managed to modulate his complex and fascinating installation in the broken space that they have offered him in Centrocenter; the railings and columns end up being part of a dreamy ‘pool’ in which he invites the viewer to meditate.

Because, in a sense, what tries to fish Lobera, in the central allusion and tribute that makes David Lynch, is the golden fish that has placed surrounded by curtains that evidently refer to ‘blue velvet’. If in the film the theme is impotence, in ‘Plane sequence sequence’ it seems as if it were para-psychoanalytically venting to, it is worth the game, not to drown in the sea of ​​tears.

A relief

The blue line that travels all the windows of the railing is up to the lobera neck, marking, as in so much of his works, a game of perspective. From the wonderful drawings with hauntological atmosphere that he presented in Justmad in 2011, to the books they materialized His passion for reading Or the brilliant installation ‘Stories’ (2020) in which our object seduction put into circulation, this creator has demonstrated her brilliance as a narrator’, the ability she has to modify the way we look at things.

Lobera, an artist who has shown a constant interest in framed systems, invests or, better, mobilizes the positions of subject-object in the exhibition space in an attitude that,, more than revealing a secret, Re-registered the SELLING SYSTEM as if the stories that display were equivalent to the impenetrability of the Japanese gift or, in Duchampian terms, a rematerialization of the ‘secret noise’.

The sea line.

In the images, different spaces of the ‘sequence sequence sequence’ assembly

Centorcentro



The immersion in the ‘Aquatic Poetics’ In a lobera produces, in a sense, picnlepsia: the objects double, the images reverberate, it seems as if the drawings were fleeting appearances. Symmetry and minimal dissonance in a ‘sequence plane’ in which we see, among other things, a schematization of a pool with cement floats, metaphor perhaps of the fatality of the wreck; Nautical buoys with saline sedimentation that evoke huge tears and They refer to Lewis Carrol Alicia; or narrow black water deposits arranged between columns that make us remember the black bile of the Aristotelian ‘problem’ and that also allude to the song ‘Teardrop, by Massive Attack, composed of Elisabeth Fraser, emerged after death, drowned in a River, his friend Jeff Buckley. Apparitions and disappearances, meditative yearning and ‘déjà vu’, duel and reading of the destination that is in the palm of the hands.

Perhaps, of all the works, they are the most intriguing – the term that I use to underline the condition of the aesthetic story – the towels in which the lines of the hand of Almudena Lobera are embroidered. A sort of ‘post-surreal chiromance’ Flot in the artist’s imaginary, which invites us to ‘total immersion’ in meditation or, simply, as David Foster-Wallace said in a famous master lesson, to understand that “this is water.”

Almudena Lobera ‘Flat sequence sequence’. Centrocentro. Madrid. Plaza de la Cibeles, 1. Commissioner: Tiago de Abreu Pinto. Until June 8. Four stars

The most important thing is not to learn to swim but have courage to make the decision of the ‘Tuffatore’ of the sepulcher of Paestum, suspended in the air, before feeling in his body the delight of the final sea. Although we can also hear ‘no more tears’, by Juan Perro, and dream of love stories that exorciate penalties.