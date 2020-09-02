Jean-Pierre Couteron, spokesperson for the Addiction federation, denounces a lack of prevention and education among minors for whom “there is a specific dangerousness of cannabis”.

The flat-rate fine for cannabis consumers – generalized to the whole of France on Tuesday, September 1 after having been tested in certain cities – “pursues a French policy which consists in betting everything on the sanction”, deplores on franceinfo Jean-Pierre Couteron, addictologist and spokesperson for the Addiction federation. He believes that instead of “fixate on the penal response”, France should focus on consumption by minors and on dangerous uses, for example when driving a car. “We need a more balanced policy”, defends Jean-Pierre Couteron.

franceinfo: How do you see this fine system?

Jean-Pierre Couteron: It pursues a French policy which consists in betting everything on the sanction. We found that the sanction was poorly applied, that it was too complicated to apply by the police and the magistrates and therefore for the past twenty years we have been trying to apply these sanctions more directly. First, there was a Badinter circular which said that the user should also sometimes be considered as a reseller. Then in 2007 there was already a measure a bit like this one with President Sarkozy, we wanted zero tolerance, we had set up paid internships, the user arrested had to do two days of internship and he had to do them. to pay was even more expensive, up to 400 euros. And here we are going to shorten it even further, we are content with saying that we are going to impose an almost automatic fine of 200 euros.

Does this repressive policy work? Does it work to touch the wallet?

This is what they are trying to sell us. But you know the figures: France has been the first or second largest cannabis user for about 25 years, with one of the most repressive policies.

What are our neighbors doing to reduce consumption?

They are making more balanced policies, he considers that rather than trying to completely prevent consumption, we must allow people who need it, and in particular users who are waiting for therapeutic cannabis, to have it. It’s already eliminating 10,000 to 30,000 people. For adults who prefer to have two or three joints from time to time, where others have two or three glasses of alcohol from time to time, we can classify that, in terms of public health, in an area not of zero risk but low risk.

We could say to ourselves that we are going to concentrate on minors, because for them there is a specific dangerousness of cannabis due to the non-maturation of the brain, and that we are going to concentrate on dangerous uses, at the time driving, in a number of circumstances. So we need a more balanced policy with repression, information, sanctions and limits, but adapted to the real risks of use and not in a desire for absolute prohibition.

Do you think that we are doing a “fixette” on cannabis in France?

We do a “fix” especially on the penal response to the problem of addiction and we forget all the same that for many users, behind, there are a certain number of motivations. Excuse me for this somewhat brutal comparison, but addiction is not like Covid, you don’t get it just because you inhale a virus. We go towards a product, we go towards this product because we expect an effect. We go there because we were tricked into thinking that there was only this solution, especially when we are young, to have this or that effect. This is unfortunate and this is where the lack of prevention and constructive educational response pays off in France, because we have not developed programs comparable to what has been done in other countries. , we will mostly leave people to this solution. There comes a time when you also have to try to meet what is expected of this product and come up with another response.