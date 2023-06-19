He just has a bedroom in his senior flat. But Ab Teekens (80) continues to suffer so much from the stubborn black mold on the walls that his daughter has moved the bed to the kitchen. And he’s not the only one. His elderly neighbors are also at their wits’ end.
Florine Nesselaar
Latest update:
18-06-23, 21:02
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Flat #lung #patient #full #mould #Landlord #recommends #opening #windows #windows
Leave a Reply