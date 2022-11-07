For save on the cost of recharging of a’electric car it is recommended to subscribe to a subscription monthly with operators who supply electricity through public columns. With the subscription you get advantageous rates compared to those with “consumption” rechargeespecially in this period where energy costs have skyrocketed.

The cost of recharging is reduced by subscribing top-up subscriptions which, compared to a fixed monthly costmake available to predefined packages of kWh to be consumed within the month.

How to save on charging electric cars

For save on charging electric cars we recommend not thinking twice and taking out a subscription calibrated to your monthly needs. Instead, if you don’t have a clear monthly mileage forecast, we suggest one rate according to consumptionso you can control costs and act accordingly.

Flat subscriptions allow you to save on electric charging

However, be careful to evaluate the various packages well because, once you have finished your own monthly availability of energythe rest is paid under the conditions set out in the signed contract.

Flat electric car charging subscriptions

The solution we can think of, if you often use the public network to recharge your electric car, is to subscribe to the subscription plan that suits you best and then use a second floor rechargeableperhaps at the advantageous conditions described in the previous paragraph, to recharge once your own is finished energy ceiling available.

A2A E-moving flat rate

€ 16 per month : up to 30 kWh / month ( 0.53 € / kWh ), 2 bookings per day included, up to 4 utilities included

: up to 30 kWh / month ( ), 2 bookings per day included, up to 4 utilities included € 29 per month : up to 80 kWh / month ( € 0.36 / kWh ), 2 bookings per day included, up to 4 utilities included

: up to 80 kWh / month ( ), 2 bookings per day included, up to 4 utilities included 60 € per month: up to 180 kWh / month (€ 0.33 / kWh), 2 bookings per day included, up to 4 utilities included

Flat rate BeCharge monthly subscription

BE LIGHT 50 – 20 € per month : up to 50 kWh / month ( 0.40 € / kWh)

– : up to 50 kWh / month ( € / kWh) BE REGULAR – 100 – 38 € per month : up to 100 kWh / month ( 0.38 € / kWh

– : up to 100 kWh / month ( € / kWh BE LARGE 150 – 90 € per month : up to 250 kWh / month ( 0.36 € / kWh)

: up to 250 kWh / month ( € / kWh) BE ELECTRIC 500 – 175 € per month: up to 500 kWh / month (€ 0.35)

BeCharge charging station

Flat rate Duferco Energia RECHARGEABLE

€ 65 per 100 kWh a € 0.65 / kWh

per 100 kWh a € 95 for 150 kWh € 0.63 / kWh

for 150 kWh € 249 for 400 kWh € 0.62 / kWh

DUFERCO ENERGIA monthly subscription

129 € per month: up to 200 kWh / month (€ 0.64 / kWh); once the threshold is exceeded, there is an extra charge of 65 euros for an additional 100 kWh

Enel flat rate X

FLAT SMALL 25 € per month : up to 70 kWh (0.36 € / kWh)

: up to 70 kWh FLAT LARGE 45 € per month: up to 145 kWh (0.31 € / kWh)

Enel X also makes solutions available OpenCharge.

OpenCharge 20 : Unlimited recharges via car wallbox with battery up to 20 kWh up to 30 kWh per month recharged at a JuicePass point 50 euros per month;

: Unlimited recharges via car wallbox with battery up to 20 kWh up to 30 kWh per month recharged at a JuicePass point 50 euros per month; OpenCharge 50 : Unlimited top-ups via car wallbox with battery between 21 and 50 kWh up to 80 kWh per month charged at a JuicePass point 80 euros per month;

: Unlimited top-ups via car wallbox with battery between 21 and 50 kWh up to 80 kWh per month charged at a JuicePass point 80 euros per month; OpenCharge 75: Unlimited top-ups via car wallbox with battery between 51 and 75 kWh up to 150 kWh per month charged at a JuicePass point 120 euros per month.

Porsche Taycan S Cross Turismo in fast charging Enel X

Ionity flat rate subscription

Ionity subscription € 17.99 : € 0.35 / kWh

: € 0.35 / kWh Mercedes me Charge L € 16.90 : € 0.31 / kWh

: € 0.31 / kWh Mercedes me Charge M € 3.90 : € 0.58 / kWh

: € 0.58 / kWh Audi e-tron Charging Service Transit 17.51 €: 0.31 € / kWh

€: 0.31 € / kWh Porsche Charging Service 0 € : € 0.33 / kWh

: € 0.33 / kWh Volkswagen We Charge Plus € 12.99 : € 0.37 / kWh

: € 0.37 / kWh Hyundai Premium 13 € : 0.29 € / kWh

: 0.29 € / kWh Hyundai Lite 4.5 € : € 0.52 / kWh

: € 0.52 / kWh Kia Ionity Power 13 € : 0.29 € / kWh

: 0.29 € / kWh Kia Ionity Access 4.5 € : € 0.52 / kWh

: € 0.52 / kWh FordPass 13.25 (free 1st year) : € 0.31 / kWh

: € 0.31 / kWh BMW Ionity Plus 13 € : € 0.31 / kWh

: € 0.31 / kWh MINI Charging Ionity Plus 13 € : € 0.31 / kWh

: € 0.31 / kWh Skoda Powerpass 9.99 euror: € 0.35 / kWh

Tariff prices are constantly changing. We try to keep the prices of FLAT subscriptions up-to-date. In the event of obvious errors, we ask you to contribute by reporting the price change directly to [email protected]

How to recharge the electric car VIDEO

