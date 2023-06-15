He premiere of “The Flash” is here! The most anticipated movie in the DC Universe is coming to theaters and fans of Michael Keaton’s Batman and Ben Affleck’s Batman can now see the superheroes they’ve been waiting for so long on the big screen. The definitive story of Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) in the multiverse, directed by Andy Muschiettipromises to be the studio’s biggest film this year and here we tell you in which theaters you can see the film. Will it be the best superhero film of the year?

Where to see the movie “The Flash”?

At the moment, “The Flash” can only be seen in cinemas as Cinemark, Cineplanet, Cinépolis and Cinestar. To purchase your tickets, you must attend their different complexes in person or make the purchase online through the official websites of each brand. There you can select the hours of your preference.

“The Flash” will bring back old characters and introduce new ones. Photo: composition LR/Warner Bros.

When does “The Flash” 2023 premiere in Peru?

He preview of the tape is the June 14, 2023Meanwhile he launch in Latin America (including Peru), will be the 15 of the same month. On the 16th it will be available in the United States and in other parts of the world.

Watch the trailer for “The Flash” here

What is the movie “The Flash” about?

“Flash travels through time to prevent the murder of his mother, but unknowingly provokes changes that result in the creation of a multiverse“, says the official synopsis of the Warner Bros. film. The film follows Barry Allen on an adventure that would change the entire fate of the DC Universe with the appearance of several surprise characters and several moments of action.

Cast of “The Flash”

Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/Flash

Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne/Batman

Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne/Batman

Sasha Calle as Kara Zor-El / Supergirl

Gal Gadot as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman

Nicolas Cage as Clark Kent/Superman

Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen

Ron Livingston as Henry Allen.

