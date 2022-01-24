The flashing red lights on tall windmills can be turned off safely. Two systems have been successfully tested in the Krammer wind farm in Zeeland that detect approaching aircraft well in time, so that the warning lamps only need to be lit then. The provinces and the wind turbine sector have announced that they are now ‘looking at the roll-out of these technologies throughout the Netherlands’.

