Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The famous Frenchman Jerome Rotten, presenter of the program “Routine is on Fire” on the Monte Carlo Sport Radio and Television Network, spoke about the position of the young star, Kylian Mbappe, the Paris Saint-Germain striker, who is linked to a contract with his club until “summer 2024”, as the question recurs within the “halls” of the capital club. French about the future of the star during the next few months.

He said that Mbappe agreed with his club officials to waive part of his dues that he has not received yet, which amount to 80 million euros, related to various bonuses.

Rutten added that the world champion, who won the 2018 World Cup in Russia with the Roosters, has not made his decision regarding his future. This is certain, and he does not know whether he will stay or leave this summer. Rutten said: When I see him and when I hear him talking to his colleagues, I find him happier than ever, and in particular better than he was last year.

He added: There are unmistakable signs and signals, yet anything can happen, and I think that everything that is happening in the club today makes him seem happy after the smile that he missed during the past months at Paris Saint-Germain has returned to him.

Rotten pointed out that Mbappe, who was excluded from the professional group’s training last summer, following his refusal to extend his contract until “summer 2025,” quickly became indispensable in Paris.

This prompted Rutten to speculate that the continuation of “Bondi’s spoiled boy” in “Princes’ Park” is more logical and more likely than the possibility of his departure to Real Madrid.

It remains to be known that Mbappe has already regained his position in Saint-Germain, and that he has not left the hearts of the club’s fans, and the greatest evidence of this is the volume of sales of his shirt, which is increasing day after day.

Mbappe scored 15 goals in 15 matches in various competitions this season, the last of which was his “hat-trick” against Reims in the French League, while the number of his goals with Paris so far has reached 227 goals.