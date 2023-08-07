Flashdance: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Network 4

Tonight, 7 August 2023, at 21.20 on Rete 4, Flashdance, a 1983 American film directed by Adrian Lyne, will be broadcast. The film, written by Thomas Hedley and Joe Eszterhas, launched the protagonist Jennifer Beals, then twenty years old, and made the British director known to the general public. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Eighteen-year-old Alex Owens works as a welder by day and as a dancer in a nightclub, nurturing dreams of entering the Pittsburgh Academy of Dance. She trains relentlessly, but when she goes to the school to attend an audition, she becomes discouraged and gives up. One night at the club where she performs she meets Nick Hurley, her boss at the factory. The two like each other, but Alex doesn’t think it’s right to start a relationship with her boss.

In the following days a dubious character, Carlos, tries to convince Alex and her friend Jeanie to go to work in his strip club. The girls refuse, but only Nick’s intervention will make Carlos desist, now passed to threats. So Alex starts dating Nick and soon the two find themselves tied in a passionate love story.

Meanwhile, Alex learns that she has been accepted into a dance academy audition; but that’s thanks to a recommendation from Nick. Among a thousand doubts, she presents herself for the audition. And even if her emotion makes her take her first step wrong, she courageously starts again and launches herself into her enthralling choreography: a perfect mix of ballet, modern and breakdance, which allows her to achieve the admission.

Flashdance: the cast

We’ve seen the plot of Flashdance, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Jennifer Beals – Alexandra Owens

Michael NouriNick Hurley

Lilia Skala as Hanna Long

Sunny JohnsonJeanie Szabo

Kyle T. HeffnerRichie

Lee VingJohnny C.

Malcolm DanareCecil

Cynthia RhodesTina Tech

Philip BrunsFrank Szabo

Michele Mercurio: Rosemary Szabo

Ron KarabatsosJake Mawby

Belinda BauerKatie Hurley

Streaming and TV

Where to see Flashdance on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 7 August 2023 – at 21.20 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform.