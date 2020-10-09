The voting for the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections in the shadow of Corona has just 19 days left, but the public meetings of the big leaders have not started yet. It is a matter of fact that JDU, BJP, RJD, Congress have been mobilizing their activists and supporters for the past several months through virtual means. But at present the parties are preparing their own plans for public meetings.

According to the information, the helicopter of the ruling party JDU is coming soon. The state JDU is busy finalizing the election program of its national president Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. According to the acting state president, Dr. Ashok Chaudhary, the public meetings of Nitish Kumar will start after October 14. Both public meetings and virtual dialogues will run simultaneously. On the other hand, BJP National President JP Nadda’s program was started from October 11, but it has been postponed at the moment due to the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

However, no matter whether it is the NDA or the Grand Alliance or other parties, no one has started the election meetings yet. While talking about the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, more than a month the leaders had held public meetings. In the last assembly elections, there were parties like BJP, LJP, HUM and RLSP in the NDA in front of JDU, RJD, Congress’s grand alliance. In this election, big leaders held 1363 public meetings in a month. For the grand alliance, then Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, for the NDA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, then BJP President Amit Shah, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, Minister Nandkishore Yadav, LJP supremo Ram Vilas Paswan, former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi Took command of the election. Apart from these, Mayawati, Mulayam Singh, Pappu Yadav etc. campaigned strongly for their parties BSP, SP and JAP respectively.

The Mahagathbandhan was given huge public support by the people of Bihar in the 2015 elections and won 178 seats. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of the Grand Alliance addressed 210 election meetings, Lalu Prasad 226, Rahul Gandhi 10 and Sonia Gandhi then 6 election meetings. For the NDA nominees, Prime Minister Narendra Modi 26, Amit Shah 85, Sushil Modi 182, Ram Vilas Paswan 132, Jeetan Ram Manjhi 136 and Nandkishore Yadav addressed 80 gatherings. Pappu Yadav had 250, Mayawati 13, Akhilesh Yadav 4 and Mulayam Singh had 3 meetings.

Narendra Modi had 26 meetings in a month

In the 2015 assembly elections, between 2 October and 2 November, PM Narendra Modi held 26 public meetings in Bihar. Banka, Nawada, Aurangabad, Jehanabad, Bhabhua, Sasaram, Munger, Begusarai, Samastipur, Madhaura, Hajipur, Nalanda, Naubatpur, Siwan, Buxar, Bettiah, Motihari, Sitamarhi, Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur, Madhubani, Madhepura, Katihar, Pooniria, Pune. Had addressed the people of Darbhanga.