Flashbacks 2 he returns to show himself on video, this time with a trailer dedicated to the dystopian city of New Washingtonone of the scenarios that we will be able to explore during the campaign of the awaited sequel.

Out November 16 on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, Flashback 2 will put us back in the shoes of the agent Conrad B. Hartgrappling with a complicated mission that will take him to visit different places, all of which are not very hospitable.

In New Washington, in particular, the protagonist of the adventure will have to contend with the Triangle Mafia and with a series of powerful Mechs in the context of spectacular and enthralling clashes, as can be seen precisely in some of the sequences of the trailer.