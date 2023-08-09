Flashbacks 2 he returns to show himself on video, this time with a trailer dedicated to the dystopian city of New Washingtonone of the scenarios that we will be able to explore during the campaign of the awaited sequel.
Out November 16 on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, Flashback 2 will put us back in the shoes of the agent Conrad B. Hartgrappling with a complicated mission that will take him to visit different places, all of which are not very hospitable.
In New Washington, in particular, the protagonist of the adventure will have to contend with the Triangle Mafia and with a series of powerful Mechs in the context of spectacular and enthralling clashes, as can be seen precisely in some of the sequences of the trailer.
The return of a legend
Way back in 1992, the original Flashback has taken the genre of dynamic adventures a substantial step forward, drawing on classics such as Prince of Persia and Another World to give us an even more interesting and multifaceted experience, again focused on the realism of the animations.
The hope, of course, is that the sequel produced by Microids effectively pays homage to Delphine Software’s masterpiece, thanks to the collaboration of the creator of the franchise, Paul Cuisset, and the introduction of mechanics in step with the times.
