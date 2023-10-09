Publisher Microids, Microids Lyon/Paris studio and Paul Cuisset have unveiled the new story trailer for Flashback 2, the adventure that marks the return of the Flashback franchise. In a dystopian future, the game’s protagonist, Conrad B. Hart, must face the fearsome Morphs who aim to enslave all life in the solar system. To prevent them from carrying out their plan, players will have to use all their skills in a frenetic platform shooter, which offers impressive fluidity and precision, which will try to replicate the feeling of the original title, released in 1992, which became a paradigm of graphic fluidity and shooter frenzy. Flashback 2 will be released on November 16, 2023 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and digitally on PC. The retail versions for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch will be available on November 30th.