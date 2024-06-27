These are such profound innovations that the development studio Microids Studio Paris recommends restart the game from the beginning to avoid running risks due to possible conflicts between the old and new versions.

Flashback 2 was not received well by critics and gamers given the enormous amount of defects it was carrying. Now however it has been released a major update that literally revolutionized it going on to modify many game systems to improve the gameplay.

As we were saying, the changes made to Flashback 2 are really many. We start with the possibility of lock onto enemies, an option that makes combat much more pleasant and less frustrating. Additionally, melee combat has been improved and a new laser aiming ability has been added. Manual reloading no longer exists and has been replaced by overheating the weapon. Furthermore, the Supernova now has a dedicated button, making it more practical to use.

But there’s more, since also the control system has been revolutionized and is much more accurate when crouching and running. The menus are also easier to navigate. After a game over the player will return to the last save (the previous respawn system is still available as an option).

This is a complete overhaul, with some additional changes that have made battles more intense, thanks to the addition of a difficulty slider. Boss battles are also more enjoyable now, thanks to all the changes.

If all this wasn’t enough, Microids has added graphics and sound effects, improved existing ones, optimized overall performance, fixed various bugs and added subtitles in Polish, Czech, Russian, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese and Arabic.

Time to give him a second chance and forget our review?