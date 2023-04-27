Microids publisher, Microids Lyon/Paris Studios and game director Paul Cuisset have released a new trailer for Flashback 2, the sequel to the classic video game Flashback, originally released in 1992. Out November 2023 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One , Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC (digital), will be a platform shooter, just like the original based on exploration, puzzles and adventure. A Collector’s Edition and a Limited Edition will also be available. The legacy inherited by Microids Lyon/Paris is not the simplest: in 1992, Flashback revolutionized action games and entered the history of the medium, ranking among the top 100 best video games in history. Developed by the original game creator Paul Cuisset, in collaboration with the Microids studios in Lyon and Paris, the team intended Flashback 2 to offer an experience faithful to the Flashback universe by bringing together some members of the original team, such as Thierry Perreau to design the game and Raphaël Gesqua, the composer of the Amiga version of the title.