On the occasion of Gamescom 2023Microids publisher, its development studios in Lyon and Paris and Paul Cuisset, author of the original title, have published a gameplay trailers Of Flashbacks 2, which will be available starting November 16, 2023 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X/S. Let’s see it:

In a futuristic and dystopian reality, the protagonist Conrad B. Hart, which returns from the first episode, will face the hostile threat of the fearsome Morphs, determined to subjugate all life within the Solar System. To thwart their evil plan, players will have to show all their skills.