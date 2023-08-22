On the occasion of Gamescom 2023Microids publisher, its development studios in Lyon and Paris and Paul Cuisset, author of the original title, have published a gameplay trailers Of Flashbacks 2, which will be available starting November 16, 2023 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X/S. Let’s see it:
In a futuristic and dystopian reality, the protagonist Conrad B. Hart, which returns from the first episode, will face the hostile threat of the fearsome Morphs, determined to subjugate all life within the Solar System. To thwart their evil plan, players will have to show all their skills.
The sequel to a classic
Flashback 2 is the sequel to the platform adventure Flashback cinematic released in 1992, which followed the trend inaugurated by Jordan Mechner’s Karateka and which had found its maximum expression in Prince of Persia, also by Mechner, and in Another World by Eric Chahi.
Flashback 2 is set in the 22nd century. The planets of Solar system they joined in the United Worlds. Threatening them are the Morphs, led by General Lazarus. Conrad will have to deal with this huge threat and at the same time will have to look for his friend Ian. At her side she will have very few allies, including her weapon equipped with artificial intelligence AISHA
