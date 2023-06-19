“The Flash” came to theaters, but its collection has not been as expected. The film that supposes the reboot of the DC Universe has not managed to add the millions that Warner Bros. expected, to the point that the infamous “Black Adam” – one of the lowest rated films of the superhero franchise – had a better opening. What would be the fate of the film directed by Andy Muschietti and starring Ezra Miller in this scenario?

How much did “The Flash” gross?

Although Warner Bros. Pictures was betting that the film would be successful and regain interest in the DC Universe, finally the numbers show a not so encouraging reality. In its opening weekend in the United States, “The Flash” grossed $55 million, but as big as that may seem, it’s not at all.

To exemplify what appears to be a flop, “Black Adam”—another one that intended to change everything, but ended with no purpose—had $67 million in debut, more than the production with Ezra Miller. And it is that neither the return of Michael Keaton and the goodbye of Ben Affleck have been able to with the proposal of Dwayne Johnson.

It should be noted that “The Flash” had a colossal budget of between 200 and 220 million dollars. If we contrast it with its collection in the United States, the tape remains on the expectation of 150 million more just to match the expenses.

Internationally, earnings of at least 85 and 95 million dollars approximately were also expected. However, the public worldwide has only added 75 million at the box office.

What would happen to the DC Universe?

The numbers are discouraging. “The Flash” should have been a box office hit; however, it seems that the public still has no interest in DC stories. This could force some restructuring in the plans that James Gunn has already announced about the future of the study.

James Gunn has already confirmed which movies and series are coming to DC. Photo: composition LR/DC

“Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters”, the official title of the first film conglomerate that will restart the DC Universe, could undergo some changes to reduce risks, which would mean the elimination of some of these productions. The truth is that nothing is said yet and we will have to wait for an official announcement.

