There is always a first time. Sassuolo had never passed the first knockout round of the Italian Cup. Beat Cagliari 1-0, Dionisi faces the quarterfinals, on February 9 he will challenge Juventus. Neroverdi proactive at the start, but the offensives of Scamacca and Raspadori do not lead to the goal. The guests raised their heads with Dalbert (he missed the pocket from Zappa’s cross), but gave up on 18 ‘: Harroui took advantage of Rogerio’s suggestion from the left wing and pushed the ball into the net a few meters from the goal. In an attempt to seek a draw, the rossoblùs show little prudence but Sassuolo does not finalize the counterattack. At 47 ‘Dalbert signs the draw but the referee stops everything for offside. Epilogue similar to 61 ‘when the Var, again for offside, cancels Pavoletti 1-1. The rhythms are lowered in the final and prudence prevails. Disappointment Cagliari: in the last nine occasions in which he has played the first knockout round of the Italian Cup, he has never made it through the round.