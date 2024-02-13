Kidnapped in front of a restaurant he was found the next morning. A flash kidnapping. Danilo Valeri, twenty years old from San Basilio, son of Maurizio Valeri, a well-known criminal from the Tiburtino neighbourhood, known as the “Sorcio”, “disappeared” for 12 hours.

It was December 23, 2022. More than a year later, the police gave a name and a face to two of the kidnappers, including Aboudramane Diaby, former professional footballer with a past in the spring of As Roma and Hellas Verona, already involved in another drug investigation. Arrested, they will have to answer for kidnapping for the purpose of extortion.

Kidnapped at Ponte Milvio

It was the Christmas holidays two years ago when the then 20-year-old Danilo Valeri was attacked and forcibly grabbed by a group of six people – in front of dozens of witnesses – while he was in front of the Japanese restaurant Moku in Viale di Tor di Quinto. Dragged away by force and loaded into a car which then disappeared through the streets of the Roman nightlife district. Maurizio Valeri's son was found in good health the next morning, and then interviewed by investigators.

The former footballer

The investigations by the policemen of the flying squad of the Rome police headquarters, together with the central operational service of the state police, made it possible to identify two of the perpetrators of the kidnapping, one of whom had a past as a professional footballer: Osvaldo Isaac Jimenez Gonzalez (23 years old) and Diaby Aboudramane, 20, both with criminal records. The 23-year-old will also have to answer for the possession of 10 thousand euros, 20 grams of cocaine and a precision scale found in his home by the police.

The motive

According to what was ascertained by the investigators, coordinated by the deputy prosecutor of the Rome DDA Mario Palazzi, the basis of the seizure was the intention to collect an alleged debt arising from the illicit activity of drug dealing.

The arrests

On Monday evening, Mobile agents, at the end of an investigative activity coordinated by the district anti-mafia directorate of the Rome Public Prosecutor's Office, executed the precautionary custody order in prison for the two men.

The father shot before the kidnapping

Danilo Valeri, 22 years old, is the son of Maurizio Valeri, known as the “Sorcio”. The boy's father himself was the victim of a gunshot ambush in May 2022 – seven months before his son's kidnapping. Damaged, the man showed up alone at the emergency room of the Sandro Pertini hospital, providing the investigators with vague information about the attack of which he had been the victim. In that case the investigators followed the trail of retaliation for drug dealing and the public housing squatting racket.