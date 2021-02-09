The DC Universe expands within Fortnite, this time with the arrival of Flash From this one February 13 at 18:00 MX and 21:00 ARG.

According to the official information of Epic games, the outfit of Flash will be available at Item Shop with him set ‘Flash’.

The set of the fastest man in the world will offer you the following within Fortnite:

‘Flash’ outfit : Enter the battle as Barry Allen.

: Enter the battle as Barry Allen. The Pico ‘Speed ​​Force Blades ‘: the lightning will strike twice in the same place with this double lightning spike.

‘: the lightning will strike twice in the same place with this double lightning spike. The retro backpack ‘Speed ​​Force’ : Displays the electrified emblem of Flash.

: Displays the electrified emblem of Flash. The Quick Snack gesture: A quick rest has nothing wrong.

As is usual, all the objects can be obtained individually or in a group, the latter also includes a loading screen with a theme of Flash.

You can get the outfit for free by participating in the Flash Cup

The best thing about this news is that the outfit of Flash and the ‘Speed ​​Force’ backpack will be available before they go out on the Item Shop.

On February 10, the Flash Cup, a duos tournament in which you will have to complete 10 games in 3 hours. The best duos in the region will get the Flash outfit and backpack.

Among the requirements in the regulation of Epic games, it is stipulated that players must be at least 13 years of age or older and have the permission of their parents, as well as have two-step authentication (2FA) enabled in their accounts. Epic.

You can only participate once using an account Epic in this event, since it is forbidden to participate again with a secondary account.

For more information and to know all the rules of the Flash Cup, ask for here.

What did you think of the outfit of Flash in Fortnite? Do you plan to acquire it? Let us know in the comments.



