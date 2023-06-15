The expectation for “The Flash” was more than high. The promise of being the great reboot of the DC Universe, the numerous preview screenings of the film around the world, and the Ezra Miller scandals that put Warner Bros in a bind were more than enough to generate interest among the public. And so, the film that also brings back Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck as Batman is finally in theaters. Is it a disappointment or is it worth it?

Tom Cruise said it after seeing the film two months ago: “This is the kind of movie we need right now”. Was she right? We can say more or less yes and no at the same time. While this isn’t a bad superhero movie, it doesn’t seem like the great show we’ve been promised all this time either.

we tell you how good the tape is and whether or not it deserves you to go to the movie theaters to see it.

The best of “The Flash”

Let’s start with the good. ezra miller surprises with his performance when playing two versions of Barry Allen: one is a somewhat cautious and charismatic hero, while the other is an immature and repeatedly hateful young man. In fact, the story is oriented more towards an internal conflict than an external one of the character.

On the other hand, the Ben Affleck’s Batman come back in a decent way. However the Batman by Michael Keaton generates much more emotion since it first appears on screen. His action scenes are the best of the entire film and revive the eighties and nineties fever that makes the fans jump so much.

“The Flash” brings back old characters and introduces new ones. Photo: composition LR/Warner Bros.

Sasha Calle as Supergirl is another great success in the film of Andy Muschietti. Her suit fits her perfectly, but —beyond an aesthetic aspect— the actress leaves her acting skills very high. Her expressions and her body language make her look like a high caliber Kryptonian (much better than Melissa Benoist’s version) and make you want to see her in something more.

The worst of “The Flash”

We’re not sure if what we saw is the final version of the film (there were numerous showings with unfinished versions), but if that was the case, there’s no other way to tell: the CGI of “The Flash” is lousyeither. Although there are scenes with good (or at least decent) special effects, it is precisely the most important ones that aresuffer a tremendous lack of quality.

Now, the story and the message of the movie are very well suited for the superhero genre. although they are two hours and half long, the film is entertaining and does not overwhelm or bore at any time. If we see it as an independent tape, we are doing well, since it fulfills its purpose. However, the problems come when we see it as a product that marks a new beginning for the study.

“The Flash” is one of the best of DC Comics, but it is not the great movie we expected. Photo: composition LR/ Warner Bros.

NOT TO MAKE SPOILERSwe can say that there are cameos and scenes that will make more than one smile, but —other than that— the promise of marking a before and after in the DC Universe falls short. There is no in-depth exploration of the multiverse, as Muschietti chooses to focus on telling Barry’s tragedy; that’s not a bad thing at all, in fact, he appreciates it.

In conclusion, this “The Flash” is the best of all DC. Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton and Sasha Calle shine at all times with great action sequences and drama. However, it may be good for fans to lower their expectations a bit about what this film means for the future of the studio.

