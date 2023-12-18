Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/18/2023 – 11:43

Residents of the Chapada Diamantina region, in Bahia, were surprised by a strong flash in the sky on the night of this Sunday, 17th, just before 10pm. The phenomenon may have been the result of a meteor passing through Vale do Capão, located in the district of Caetê-Açu in the city of Palmeiras, northern region of the Chapada Diamantina National Park.

Witnesses report a loud bang and that several car alarms were activated. The flash was seen by several neighboring cities. Residents of Seabra and Piatã also said they saw the explosion in the sky.

André Muinhos, a 40-year-old specialist mountain guide in Chapada Diamantina, known as “Monstro”, was at home with his family, watching the stars, as they usually do. “Here where we live, near the entrance to Trilha do Gavião, urban lighting is poor, so we have the habit of looking at the stars. On Sunday night, I saw a meteor pass by, I'm not sure if it was, but it seemed to be. He passed high and with a very strong blue light, with a trail, leaving his path. Then, he headed towards Trilha do Gavião, in the northern region of Chapada Diamantina Park,” he said.

“Then there was a loud bang. Car alarms went off. I don't believe he fell on the Gavião trail, as many have said, although he went towards the location. Due to the noise and the vibration of the ground, we even thought it had fallen nearby”, recalls Muinhos.

Although he witnessed the flash in the sky, he was unable to record it on his cell phone. “It was something very beautiful. Too beautiful, despite the scare, as it seemed like it was coming towards us. But then I saw that it wasn't coming that close to us. It was a matter of 3, 4 seconds at most. We even speculated about climbing Trilha do Gavião during the night, but I went to a higher point in Vale do Capão. Since I didn’t see anything, we aborted the mission,” he added.

On social media, many internet users reported seeing the flash in the sky on Sunday night. “A meteor fell on Sunday night in Vale do Capão, in Chapada Diamantina, hitting Trilha do Gavião. The impact caused several car alarms to go off, and the flash could even be seen in neighboring cities,” said another internet user.