The premiere of “The Flash” in theaters is finally here and DC Comics fans can already see the Warner Bros. movie on the big screen, which brings together Michael Keaton’s Batman and Ben Affleck’s Batman, to the new Sasha Street Supergirl and the charismatic Barry Allen by Ezra Miller. Beyond the cast of the film, those who have already seen it wonder if the film directed by Andy Muschietti has post credit scenes and what they are about. We’ll tell you then.

From here on, there will be spoilers from the end of the movieSo if you haven’t seen it yet, we suggest caution.

How many post-credit scenes does “The Flash” have?

“The Flash” yes It has only one post-credits scene.. Although it sounds a bit obvious, this sequence will not come immediately after the last scene of the film (what is known as the mid-credit scene), but after the grid of all the names of the film’s production team.

Sasha Calle (Supergirl), Ben Affleck (Bruce Wayne) and Michael Keaton (Batman). Photo: composition LR/ Warner Bros.

The DC Universe feature film produced by Warner Bros. has one of the longest running times of the studio’s films: 2 hours 32 minutes. This is what the definitive adventure of Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) will bring and what we will have to wait approximately to see the post-credits scene.

What happens in the post-credit scenes of “The Flash”?

For now, it is not possible to tell you what happens in the post credits scenes of the tape. However, once the official opening day arrives, you will be able to know all the details about what happens in said sequence and what it means for the future of the DC Universe.

Luckily, the premiere of “The Flash” will be this June 15 in Peru and Latin America. The last avant premiere of the film (several special projections were made) was held on June 13 and the preview will be the next day, on the 14th. For now, the only thing we can assure you is that both the final scene and the one that follows the credits, they will leave you with your mouth open.

