Ruidoso, NM— The National Weather Service (NWS) in Albuquerque issued a flash flood warning until 8 p.m. Sunday, June 30, for areas impacted by the South Fork and Salt fires, the Village of Ruidoso said.

The evacuation order for the Upper Ruidoso Canyon area remained in effect following Saturday’s flooding, the Village of Ruidoso said in a Facebook update Sunday, June 30.

“It is important to understand that there are many hazards, including road debris, heavy mud and unstable trees,” officials said.

Village officials said they performed 26 rapid water rescues during Saturday’s flash floods, but there were no fatalities.

“The Upper Canyon Bridge structures are intact and crews will begin repairing the bridge railings today (Sunday),” the Village added.

More rain was expected Sunday afternoon, officials said, urging people to be safe and aware of their surroundings.

Emergency on Saturday

At approximately 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, Ruidoso Emergency Management issued an evacuation notice for the Upper Canyon area due to unstable soils and life-threatening flooding.

Heavy rain caused flash flooding across the South Fork Fire scar Saturday afternoon in Ruidoso. The Upper Canyon area of ​​Ruidoso was evacuated, but some people were stranded in their homes surrounded by rising flood waters.

Flash flooding in Upper Canyon produced large volumes of mud and debris, which blocked bridges along the Ruidoso River, causing flood waters to overflow the Brady Canyon Bridge at the intersection of Sudderth and Mechem roads. Overflow was also observed at the Eagle Creek, Two Rivers Park and Gavilan Canyon bridges.

At least two swift water rescue teams were deployed to rescue residents from their homes surrounded by rushing waters.

Emergency personnel responded quickly to block flooded bridges while evacuating the area, which proved challenging due to the number of people returning to affected areas following the South Fork and Salt fires.