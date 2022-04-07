Fans have been surprised to see Ezra Miller, the actor who plays Flash, arrested again. The interpreter was arrested last March 27 in Hilo, Hawaii, following an altercation and was also charged with threatening to kill a partner.

This has not only caused comments from the DC Universe fandom, but has also caused an idea to circulate among the various social networks: that “The Flash” star Grant Gustin will replace Ezra Miller in the upcoming WB film adaptation of the DC superhero.

“Grant is a great actor, he deserves the best and playing Barry Allen in the movies would be incredible”, “He is a tremendous actor and he could easily bring that talent to the Flash movie”, “It is the best time to see Grant as Flash in the movies”, were some of the messages on platforms where his name has been a trend in the last few hours.

Fans trend Grant Gustin after Ezra Miller’s arrest. Photo: Twitter

Gustin, 32, has played Barry Allen and the Flash on the CW series of the same name since 2014. The show was recently renewed for a ninth season. Meanwhile, the superhero movie with Ezra Miller was scheduled to be released sometime in 2023, but it is unknown if its release is still valid for this date.

According to the New York Post, the actor’s future is at stake, as Warner and DC executives held an emergency meeting on March 30 to discuss the fallout from his arrest. The conclusion of the meeting was to pause all future projects involving Miller and any public appearances scheduled for production.