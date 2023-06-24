The jokes in “The Flash” have been one of the most criticized themes in the film, but they have had a strong Latin American inspiration: El Chapulín Colorado. Director Andy Muschietti and the producer Barbara Muschietti They confirmed that the program and the character created by Roberto Gómez Bolaños influenced the humor they built for the DC Universe film starring Ezra Miller.

The statement comes after Andy justified the weird (and low-quality) look of the special effects in the film. And it is that, despite the negative comments of various fans on networks, it seems that the filmmaker has had a clear vision of him and continues to defend it tooth and nail.

They did not count on the cunning of “The Flash”

During an interview with Agencia EFE, the Muschietti brothers talked about their great lifelong references and Barbara surprised by mentioning El Chapulín Colorado as one of the main causes of humor in her film.

“We grew up with El Chapulín Colorado, a hero we cannot forget, so humor could not be missing”, said the producer born in Argentina, like her brother. In such a way, not only Michael Keaton’s 90’s Batman and Christopher Reeve’s unforgettable Superman were influential for the film.

“The Flash” flopped at the box office

The box office of “The Flash” has not been entirely favorable for Warner Bros. Pictures. The film debuted in its opening weekend with just $55 million and had a budget of almost more than $200 million. Taking into account that those days are the ones with the greatest impact, some have already described it as a failure.

This would have led the studio to consider scrapping a Batman project with Michael Keaton altogether. At the same time, if a sequel is not confirmed, this would also have been Ezra Miller’s last participation in the DC Universe.

