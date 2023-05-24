Supermarket company Jumbo stops flash delivery, the fast delivery of groceries to consumers’ homes. According to CEO Ton van Veen, Jumbo is working on ‘less complexity’ within the company.

Jumbo has had a partnership with flash delivery service Gorillas since January 2022, which was taken over by industry peer Getir at the end of last year. Products, including those of the Jumbo house brand, were delivered to the flash delivery person by the supermarket. Customers could order via the Gorillas app, after which couriers delivered the groceries to customers within minutes.

Today Jumbo and Getir announce that they are separating. The supermarket chain states in a statement that it wants to focus more emphatically on ‘further growth through its own stores and the online channel’. In a press release, CEO Ton van Veen states that he wants to work on ‘less complexity’.

Dirk Mulder, retail specialist at ING, is not surprised. “Supermarkets such as Jumbo supply their stores from their own distribution centres. That all works well, but the collaboration with Gorillas suddenly gave Jumbo a number of small branches. And especially in big cities. The logistics are complicated, especially if you work for a third party.” See also Smoking | We want Finland to be smoke-free with strict new restrictions

A logical moment

For Getir, too, the need to collaborate was less great. Since the acquisition of Gorillas, the flash delivery company was no longer dependent on Jumbo’s distribution centers. Getir opened a brand new warehouse in Alblasserdam last year, from which deliveries take place. Florian Brunsting – who is in charge of Getir in the Netherlands – says in a statement that the collaboration will now be terminated at a ‘logical moment’.

Flash delivery services got off to a flying start in the Netherlands, especially helped by corona, when delivery services quickly became popular during lockdowns. Helped by the low interest rates, lenders were also eager to invest. But times have changed; those same investors now want to see a return, but the flash services hardly make any profits anymore. In addition, there was a lot of resistance from local residents, who complained about the nuisance caused by the shops in busy residential areas and couriers who cycle around in large numbers. In Amsterdam, for example, services are banned from residential areas. See also Economy - "The ceiling of interest rates could be higher than expected": Powell

Flash delivery as a luxury

“The flash delivery model has come under discussion,” says ING retail specialist Mulder, who also points to the expensive groceries due to inflation. “Consumers are becoming more price-conscious, so they ignore the luxury of a flash delivery service.”

Moreover, there is more at play for Jumbo, Mulder thinks. Since the previous CEO Frits van Eerd stepped down (after he became a suspect in a money laundering case), Jumbo has been trying to find its way up again under the leadership of the new CEO Ton van Veen. Jumbo lost market share last year, something the supermarket chain was not used to.

“Jumbo showed growth for years that far exceeded the rest,” says Mulder. “There is a hitch in the cable. Their model of ‘always low prices’ has come under pressure. Consumers are extra critical of the price due to inflation. They more often opt for shops with extra discounts and also for discounters. And there has also been thunder at the top of the company. Jumbo is trying to find the focus again to get on the right track.” See also Lula campaign launches new version of “Lula lá”