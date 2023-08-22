Flash delivery company Getir is going to reorganize considerably. About 2,500 of the company’s employees will lose their jobs, which is equivalent to more than 10 percent of the total workforce. According to Getir, the reorganization should make the company more efficient. It is not yet clear what the consequences will be for Dutch employees.

The originally Turkish company recently withdrew from a number of countries, such as Italy and Portugal, in order to better concentrate on countries where the chance of making a profit is greater. Getir therefore remains active in the Netherlands, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Getir reported in July that it wanted to raise new money from investors. In a new statement on the reorganization, Getir says it is fully committed to “the future of the industry it pioneered eight years ago and continues to lead it into the future.”

Flash delivery companies such as Getir grew rapidly during the corona pandemic, when online ordering of groceries gained popularity due to the lockdowns. But despite that growth, the services were not yet profitable. High inflation made it more difficult for companies to win customers. In addition, investors are less inclined to invest a lot of money in new companies due to rising interest rates. See also The Russian airline launched a sale of tickets for a thousand rubles