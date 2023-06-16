Inspired by classic superhero films, the Argentine director Andy Muschietti (It) endowed The Flash with a nostalgic air, a film that premiered yesterday in the midst of endless problems with the authorities by its leading actor, Ezra Miller.

“I wanted to do justice to the film influences that marked me (…) and one of the aspects of the emotion was to look back and appeal a little to those nostalgic feelings, ”the filmmaker told EFE in an interview about the film based on the DC Comics universe, a franchise owned by the Warner Bros. studio.

Both the version of Superman created by Richard Donner in 1978 and Tim Burton’s Batman in 1989 served as inspiration for Muschietti when materializing this film, which portrays the story of the fastest man in the world in a “very personal” way: Barry Allenaka The Flash.

YOU CAN SEE: Pastor José Linares, founder of the ‘pro-life coalition’, is accused by his daughter of sexual abuse

The fiction follows the adventures of a lonely, impatient and insecure Allen on his journey to the past to save his mother. In doing so he has to face the consequences of trying to control fate and accept that loss is inevitable.

The legal problems that Ezra Miller has gone through in recent years blur that hero figure. Photo: diffusion

His actions will lead him to travel through different multiverses where he lives with different versions of Batman, such as Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton.

While Muschietti shows off cameos ranging from the iconic Superman played by Christopher Reeve, to Burton’s Man of Steel, which Nicolas Cage never got to star in.

On the bench

However, the legal problems that Ezra Miller has gone through in recent years blur that hero figure and have overshadowed the debut of the filmwhich has already been praised by some specialized critics.

YOU CAN SEE: Chorrillos: driver of a car that prevented the ambulance from leaving will be fined more than S/2,000

The actor has been plunged into a spiral of controversy since a video of him began to circulate on the internet in 2020 in which he is seen suffocating a young woman in Iceland. Two years later he was accused of burglary in a house in Vermont (northeast US) and was also arrested twice in Hawaii.

“We had the opportunity to shoot with Ezra for 138 days during which he gave us everything as a person and as a professional actor. He has now said that he is undergoing treatment and is taking it very seriously. We support it 100%,” he said. Barbara Muschiettiproducer of the tape.

In this line, the The director of the film has also publicly stated that he has no intention of changing the interpreter. of Flash in the hypothetical scenario of a second film, and has ensured that no actor could surpass Miller’s performance.

This is the first foray into superhero cinema for Andy Muschietti, who had previously focused, above all, on the horror genre with Mama (2013) or different versions of It (2017 and 2019), the macabre clown created by Stephen King.

#Flash #debuts #applause #controversy #opening #week