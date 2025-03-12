The National Epidemiological Surveillance System (SINAVE) confirmed 78 new cases of Railus cough in Mexico during the last week, raising to 288 the total infections recorded so far this year. This figure approaches the total of certified cases throughout 2024.

Health authorities indicate that The outbreak affects almost the entire Mexican Republicwith only six of the 32 states without incidence records. Mexico City is the entity with more accumulated contagions (46 cases), followed by Nuevo León (34), Chihuahua (24), State of Mexico (23) and Aguascalientes (21).

The General Directorate of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Health issued an epidemiological alert at the beginning of this month due to this infection, which has already claimed the lives of a month and a half baby in Nuevo León. “Given the increase in caus cases in Mexico, it is recommended to strengthen surveillance to control the loading of the disease and evaluate the impact of the vaccination strategy implemented in the country, as well as intensify monitoring efforts in children under one year hospitalized,” recommended the National Committee for Epidemiological Surveillance (Conve).

Public health specialists explain that this disease has cyclic epidemic outbreaks with a frequency of three to five years, which requires the constant implementation of preventive measures. Víctor Gómez, professor at the Faculty of Medicine at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), points out that these waves of contagion can be attributed, first of all, a Decrease in vaccination coverage against whore cough. In addition, low exposure to bacteria due to prolonged periods of social isolation could influence the increase in cases. “When the immune system does not regularly face external agents, it loses response capacity to common infections,” adds the expert.

What is the Raine cough and what are its symptoms?

It is a highly contagious respiratory infection caused by bacteria Bordetella pertussis. It can affect people of any age, although it is more frequent in children under 12 years, especially between 3 months and the first year of life. For newborns, it represents a significant risk. Its transmission occurs by contact or exposure to secretions of the respiratory tract of an infected person.

The first symptoms appear between 7 and 10 days after infection and include nasal congestion, tear, fever and slight cough. Two weeks later, the disease reaches its most critical point, with episodes of uncontrollable cough, extreme fatigue and difficulty breathing. These symptoms can persist for up to 10 weeks.

In this phase complications such as pneumonia, infections of the middle ear, loss of appetite, sleep alterations, fainting, dehydration, seizures and even encephalopathy may arise. “Babies are at greater risk of complications and death, since breathing can stop temporarily during cough attacks,” warns the federal dependence.

Treatment and prevention measures

The treatment of the Railway is based on the administration of antibiotics and, in severe cases, intravenous hydration measures are applied. Medications are also used to control fever and nasal congestion.

Gómez emphasizes that “the best approach to the Raine cough is prevention. Vaccinating children and pregnant women is the most effective strategy to avoid outbreaks” In Mexico, the acellular pentavalent vaccine protects against diphtheria, tetanus, people’s cough, polyomyelitis and type B influenza. It is administered in four doses at 2, 4, 6 and 18 months. As reinforcement, the DTAP vaccine applies to 4 and 6 years. Pregnant women can protect their babies by applying the TDAP vaccine between weeks 27 and 36 of gestation.

To reduce the propagation of the people’s cough and other respiratory diseases, health professionals recommend: