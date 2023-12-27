Although emulation is a fairly common topic of conversation today, its implementation on contemporary consoles is somewhat controversial. However, with the switch reached its last years of support, more and more people are willing to hack this device, and it was recently unveiled a flash card that could open the way to emulation on this platform.

Recently, After Time X, a site dedicated to hackers, has revealed the existence of a flash card for the Nintendo Switch, which is inserted exactly where the console's cartridges go. This device, known as Mig Switch, is still in development, but will go on sale at some point in 2024. The creators of this artifact have pointed out that this is a tool dedicated to “support and development.” This is the description offered in your site:

“Mig Switch is a third-party development and support device for Nintendo Switch that is not supported or licensed by Nintendo of Japan. Surprisingly, not all countries allow backing up your own legally owned games, and in some it may be a serious crime. Mig-Switch does not approve the use of your device with game ROMs that you do not own, downloaded from the Internet or owned by a friend or any external source. Besides the fact that it is illegal, it will void our warranty and support.”

Exciting news for the Switch scene We have obtained from one of our followers an exclusive video from an upcoming product this person is a beta-tester for. Apparently a “flash cart” type device is coming pretty soon for the #NintendoSwitch which supports all firmwares, all… pic.twitter.com/BsOtRzMkMN — AfterTime X (@AfterTimeX) December 22, 2023

To make this point as clear as possible, Mig Switch does not have support for some of the most popular Switch ROMs at the moment. However, there is a possibility that future hacks will allow this to be done. As you saw in the video, the way this device works is by inserting and removing the flash card to change games. While this has raised a number of concerns about its use, those responsible have indicated that they do not expect the public to change games every second, and have pointed out that the Switch is a top-level quality product.

Now, the question on many people's minds is: Can Nintendo block the use of the Mig Switch with an update? Those responsible for this product assure that this is not the case. However, only time will tell whether the Big N will be able to avoid using this device or not.

While the Mig Switch is positioned as a backup tool that is used in games you already own, thus preventing the use of piracy, It is 100% that people will give it another use.. Today, Switch emulation continues to grow, especially on PC, and something like this flash card will only make hacks for the Nintendo console much easier in the future. On related topics, Grandma is excited to receive a Switch for Christmas. Likewise, this would be the price of the Switch 2 games.

Editor's Note:

This is the natural process of a console. When a company stops supporting hardware, it's up to users to give it new life. Let's take the 3DS as an example. This is already a platform that many use for emulation, and this is something that will happen with the Switch in the future.

Via After Time