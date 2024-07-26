Flavio Mejia Cuadras He studied a technical degree in automotive mechanics, worked in his uncle Ramiro’s workshop and then joined forces with a friend in a lathe workshop. But when he got married and began to raise his own family, he decided to venture into something he is passionate about: cooking.

He worked for eight years in a hamburger business, until he decided to start his own business, and on December 7, 1997 he started with Flash Burger, which now has five establishments and around 100 employees.

We often think that when we are denied something, it prevents our growth. But sometimes, from negative things, from difficult things, something emerges that you may not have known about yourself.

What was it like to start a business with no money?

The good relationship I built with suppliers when I was working helped a lot. I often had to resolve situations, and I always kept the commitments I made. So sometimes money isn’t worth as much as your word. That opens doors for you.

When I decided to become independent, I spoke with some of the suppliers and they practically sponsored me: Coca-Cola provided me with the booth and the furniture; the MM creamery supported me with all the electrical installation; and other suppliers supported me with credit. That’s how it was born. Flash Burger.

For the opening, I asked for a thousand loaves of bread, and while I was stocking up, Don Ramón (the baker) was complaining, saying that I was crazy and that I shouldn’t believe that I was going to get the bread back, because it was too much. But to his surprise, in the evening I was asking for more bread. We made a very aggressive promotion, and people responded.

What should a young person who wants to start a business take into account?

There are people who are very good at working, but perhaps not so good at giving orders and making decisions, and that is the vision that anyone thinking of starting a business should have.

Another thing is perseverance. When we started, there were people who came by and told me that it wasn’t going to work for me, that by then other businesses had already opened and closed, but I never got discouraged.

How do daily sales behave?

My peak hours are 1-4 and 7-10, which is when I have the majority of my staff, and we work around schedules to support employees who are students or live far away.

At the main branch, which is the largest establishment, we are generating about 300 tickets, but curiously, the branch we have in the south of the city, which is smaller in staff and infrastructure, generates greater profitability.

Overall, between the five points of sale, we are generating about 700 tickets daily.

Before, with the Covid-19 pandemic, we had 70% home delivery and 30% in the dining room. That has been changing a bit, we are now at 60-40 in some places. The ideal would be to reach 50-50, because it would reduce many of our operating costs.

What are your main inputs?

The strongest products right now are gas, meat and potatoes. We are buying from 700 to a ton of meat per week, and about a ton and a half of potatoes, more or less. And we are a company that consumes local products. There are chains that have good products, but they only leave the labor. We buy everything from local businesses.

Years ago I said that my majority partner was the CFE, but in some stores we have already been paying for the loans to install solar panels for three out of five years. So, for example, in this establishment, from paying 15 to 20 thousand pesos for electricity during this season, I now pay about 67 pesos.

What are the main challenges in your day-to-day life?

The most important thing is to keep going, despite everything. For example, for us, the fast food businesses, the months of July and August are the most difficult, as our sales drop by up to 50%.

So, we put in promotions, we run advertising campaigns, but we try not to cut staff.

And we have to train our staff a lot, even though we run the risk that once you have trained them they will leave, or they will pirate it, as they say. But it is the only way to be at the forefront.

Where is Flash Burger headed?

We have five establishments and, honestly, there is room for more. We are getting organized, we already have an office, we have a corporate office, we have a commissary, and the idea of ​​all this is to form a company, to go beyond a business. I am leaving this legacy to my children, so that they can finish this project.

The goal is for the business to be able to operate without the owner, you could say like a franchise. So, we have to update the manuals and processes, which is the task we are currently doing.

THE PROFILE

Flavio Mejia Cuadras

Born: October 8, 1967 (age 56).

Place of birth: La Primavera, Angostura, Sinaloa.

Place of residence: Los Mochis, Ahome, Sinaloa.

Education: Technical career in automotive mechanics.

Hobby: Walking, being in contact with nature, but above all, hiking and off-roading.