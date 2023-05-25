“Flash” is one of the loveliest series of the DC Universe on the small screen. It started as a spin-off of “Arrow”, but managed to create its own universe and unite even more thanks to its multiverse. After 9 seasons and 184 episodes, fiction will finally come to an end and Great Austin agreed to hang up the suit for the last time.

Fans don’t plan to miss it, so here we share all the details about the end of the series created by Greg Berlanti and starring Grant Austin.

YOU CAN SEE: Grant Gustin says goodbye to “The Flash”: he hangs his suit for the last time in a viral video

Trailer of the end of “The Flash 9”

https://youtu.be/tEYIh0HG1mE

When can you see the final of “The Flash”?

The thirteenth and final chapter of “The Flash”entitled “A New World: Part 4”, is scheduled to be released for this Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Without a doubt, an unmissable premiere for the faithful followers of the ‘scarlet runner’.

“The Flash 9”, final chapter: schedule

The premiere of the end of “The Flash” can be seen this May 24, but the schedule will vary depending on the country where you see it:

Pacific Time (PT): 5.00 pm

Central Time (CT): 7.00 pm

Eastern Time (ET): 8:00 p.m.

United Kingdom (GMT): 1.00 am

Central Europe (CET): 2.00 am

Where to see the last chapter of “The Flash”?

As in its debut, “The Flash” will end up on The CW in the United States. In the event that you live in Latin America, Warner Channel broadcasts the series, but Netflix has not yet issued an official statement about it.

YOU CAN SEE: “Constantine 2” cancelled? Sequel with Keanu took 17 years and fans fear for his future

So Grant Austin hung up his suit for the last time

What will happen at the end of “The Flash 9”?

The Flash, the fastest man alive, is tasked with his greatest challenge yet: to save the timeline and save existence. Friends old and new come together for an epic battle to save Central City, for the last time.” ahead of the synopsis of the episode.

Who is who in “The Flash”?

Grant Gustin as The Flash

Candice Patton as Iris West

Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon

Jesse L. Martin as Joe West

Patrick Sabongui as David Singh

Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow

Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton

Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia.

As for the most anticipated returns, they appear: Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk, Tom Cavanagh as Eobard Thawne and some version of Harrison Wells from the multiverse.

#quotFlash #9quotFINAL #CHAPTER #time #channel #watch #series #Grant #Austin #ONLINE