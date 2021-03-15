The return of Real Murcia to what was his home for 82 years was not lived with the same passion as years ago. In addition to the fact that vital points were at stake for the survival of the grana club, the Murcian fans could not crowd at the door of the old stadium to receive theirs as in other editions of this derby, although a couple were noticed anyway hours before the referee whistled the start.

To start the day, more than thirty cars gathered in the Enrique Roca esplanade to accompany the Granada expedition to the BeSoccer La Condomina, where despite the restrictions, around five hundred Murcian fans were waiting for their team. Of course, those who were waiting in the street that gave access to the Puerta de Orihuela stadium, were persuaded by a score of National Police agents not to crowd at the arrival of the bus and incidents of any kind did not occur between the fans. .

Even so, the forces of authority could not prevent the lighting of a dozen flares by the Granas followers, nor the chants and the waving of flags and scarves of the centennial entity. The first to arrive was the one from UCAM, who entered La Condomina around three thirty in the afternoon, while the Murcia bus, with Loreto in the front row, did so fifteen minutes later. There were no incidents at the entrance of the two teams, although minutes after and before the clash the agents had to cordon off the area after registering some incidents with the most radical fans of the Grana entity.

2,734 fans witnessed the tenth game between UCAM and Real Murcia since 2015



The players of both teams jumped to recognize the field of play and many of them took the opportunity to greet their friends who yesterday were on the opposite side and were rivals during the 90 minutes of the game. Among them, Santi Jara, Víctor Curto, Charlie Dean or Biel Ribas, among others, many of them footballers who have played in both squads.

With the stands already full of public, thanks to the access protocol to the stadium inaugurated in 1924, the first to jump to warm up was Real Murcia, which was received with a great ovation. Then it was the turn of the university team, which also received the applause of their fans and a whistle from the visiting fans, who made an appearance in the three stands of the stadium.

The only incident I say to review was the fainting of a Real Murcia fan in the side stands and that he was transferred to a hospital by the medical services present at the university stadium. In total, the derby registered the presence of 2,734 spectators who mixed blue with scarlet in a cordial derby that was experienced with nerves on both sides due to the importance of the points at stake yesterday. Also the box, where José Luis and Samuel Mendoza occupied, presided over the clash together with Francisco Tornel and Francisco Miró, president and CEO respectively of the Grana entity.

Although the fans were mixed in the stands of the stadium, there was no problem



Unlike on other occasions, there were no disparaging chants against the rival fans by either of them. In fact, apart from the shouts of support for the respective teams, the only song in this regard was directed at Julio Algar, Real Murcia sports director. The Real Murcia fans themselves requested the resignation of the Madrilenian in the final stretch of the match, just after two turnovers by Mendes, one of the players signed by Real Murcia in the winter market and who is not giving a good performance.

Pending from other parties



The supporters of both teams lived for a good part of the match, very aware of the results of the rest of the teams in the subgroup. Questions about the score in other fields were frequent during the 90 minutes and is that, given the level of the classification, the fans dedicated themselves to making accounts with each goal to analyze how their team faces the last day that will be played on Sunday at 12 hours.

UCAM will lead with 30 points, tied with Linares, but ahead thanks to their overall goal difference being better. The university students will travel to face Recreativo Granada. Real Murcia will have to receive El Ejido and they need to win so as not to have to look precisely at the Azulones game and do the math. Getting all three points will prevent relegation promotion.