Flappy Bird is coming back! Ten years after the game was removed from the App Store and Google Play, the arcade game originally created by Vietnamese developer Dong Nguyen will be relaunched with an improved re-release packed with new features.

Coming soon to multiple platformsincluding web browsers, by the end of October, the new Flappy Bird will also be returning to iOS and Android devices in 2025 thanks to The Flappy Bird Foundation, a team of passionate fans who can’t wait to share this game with the world.

The studio has acquired the rights to the original Flappy Bird at the end of a not very simple operation, which involved several entities in addition to Nguyen, and is preparing for a major relaunch, enriched with many new features including modes, progression, characters and multiplayer challenges.

“We are beyond excited to be able to bring Flappy Bird back to life and deliver it to you. a renewed experiencewhich will keep you entertained for years to come,” said Michael Roberts, the creative mind behind the new game. “We have big plans for our little bird!”