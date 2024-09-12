In 2013, Flappy Bird came to mobile devices, and became one of the biggest hits on the market. However, the title completely disappeared from any official platform. Now, A decade after this event, it has been confirmed that Flappy Bird will return next year.

Through a new trailer the return of has been confirmed Flappy Bird by 2025. However, this will not be the same version that we saw a decade ago, but rather A new team of developers, known as the Flappy Bird Foundation, is in charge of modernizing the experienceretaining the physics and difficulty that made the original title so addictive.

Flappy Bird It will be available on iOS and Android devices, on PCs via web browsersand the possibility of reaching more platforms is not ruled out. This is what Michael Roberts, creative director of the Flappy Bird Foundation, commented:

“We are very excited to bring back Flappy Bird and offer a fresh experience that will keep players engaged for years to come. We have big plans for our little bird!”

Although details are scarce, the new one Flappy Bird will feature additional characters, extra game modes, a progression system, and an online mode which will take into account the progression of all players. However, it is currently unknown whether this version will be free, cost money or have some kind of monetization.

We can only wait to see how this new version of Flappy Bird It works. We remind you that The title will arrive on mobile devices and PC sometime in 2025. In related topics, it is leaked Yakuza Wars. Likewise, Ballast will arrive on mobile devices.

Author’s Note:

In 10 years things have changed. The mobile scene is no longer the same as when we saw Flappy Bird originally. It’s an interesting proposition, but it remains to be seen how this title will hold up. There’s always the possibility that this title may no longer be as popular as it once was.

Via: Flappy Bird