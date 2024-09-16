Dong Nguyen, the author of Flappy Bird, has nothing to do with the game’s return: he himself declared this in a post on Twitter, explaining that he had not been consulted for the project nor had he sold anything.

“No, I am not connected in any way to this operation“, Nguyen wrote in response to those asking for details on Flappy Bird’s return. “I have not sold anything and I do not support crypto gaming.”

Which is obviously strange, because the team behind the 2014 blockbuster reboot he stated that he also collaborated with the original authorwho however has just denied everything.

Theoretically Flappy Bird is expected to return by the end of October with a multiplatform version, also for web browsers, and then land on iOS and Android during 2025, but at this point anything is possible.