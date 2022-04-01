On Sunday the 106th edition of the Ronde with one less team, while the weather whitens the streets

No 106 Tour of Flanders on Sunday for Israel Premier-Tech, as manager Kjell Carlstrom confirmed in an official communication this morning. The team had suffered several injuries and Covid also played an important part in the decision. “We have few healthy riders who could have started on Sunday, but they have also become close positives.

A difficult decision to make, but necessary for the respect of the race and the rest of the group. “In March Israel had already been hit by illnesses and injuries: the Canadian Hugo Houle was the only one to finish the Paris-Nice, and in the meantime the team has also called itself out of next week’s Scheldeprijs. Still in Flanders key, one of the favorites, the Belgian Wout van Aert, remains in doubt and Quinn Simmons will not race: the American of Trek-Segafredo, mountain jersey at the Tirreno-Adriatico, it is not at the top. See also Vlahovic, the Juventus pride: this is why Juve anticipated the times

snow – Meanwhile, and it is not an April fool, Belgium woke up whitened by snow this morning, as evidenced on the net by various videos of various teams already present in the Flanders area: however, the weather should improve, Sunday will be cold especially in the morning but for now no snow is expected.

April 1, 2022 (change April 1, 2022 | 09:48)

